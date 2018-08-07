LeBron James to produce CBS competition series, 'Million Dollar Mile' with $1M grand prize

When LeBron James decided to join the Lakers earlier this summer, many postulated that his off-court interests were a major motivational factor. So far, James has done nothing to dissuade that notion. On Monday news broke of a James-produced Showtime documentary series called, "Shut Up and Dribble," and on Tuesday CBS announced that James will serve as executive producer for a new competition series tentatively titled, "Million Dollar Mile."

The show will shut down the streets of a major city and build a custom course which the contestants will have to traverse in order to get to the grand prize waiting for them at the other end: $1 million. It's not as easy as it sounds, however, as the course will be "the most challenging course ever designed" and contestants will also have to face "a group of elite athletes" trying to prevent them from winning the money, according to the press release.

Basically just imagine "The Amazing Race," "American Ninja Warrior" and MTV's "The Challenge" had a baby who emerged from the womb holding a kettle bell. The show will be presented by "Big Brother" executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan with Fly on the Wall Entertainment, along with James and Maverick Carter with SpringHill Entertainment.

"LeBron pushes the limits of what's possible on and off the court. He sets the bar very high, and we want to bring that spirit to this show," said Rich Meehan, CEO of Fly on the Wall Entertainment. "Our goal is to create something you've never seen before. From a genre-busting concept to cutting-edge challenges to a style like no other, Million Dollar Mile will push the limits of what's possible in the unscripted genre."

No air date has been announced, but the good news is you can already apply to be a contestant. Time to finally fulfill that New Year's resolution and get back in the gym.