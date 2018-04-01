LeBron James to produce civil rights documentary airing on 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination

The interests of LeBron James go beyond the basketball court. He's always made that apparent with his ventures into Hollywood, launching his own media website in Uninterrupted, and he's never been afraid to be an activist on social issues. Recently, he announced his latest exploration into a world outside of basketball.

James is a producer on the civil rights documentary "Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America." The documentary includes interviews with former President Bill Clinton, Jesse Jackson, and Senator Corey Booker. James has an executive producer role with the documentary and commented on it to Deadline.

So proud to announce this project and to partner with @stanleynelson1!! This story and their struggle feels more important everyday. #Riseup ✊🏾 https://t.co/nSUAIl8mb1 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2018

"We started Springhill to tell the stories we wanted in our community," James said. "It is an honor to partner with Stanley Nelson, who has been such an important voice and artist, on this documentary. There are more and more great productions – both fiction and nonfiction – telling our story. I am really proud of the role Springhill is playing in this moment and appreciate History giving us this opportunity."

The documentary is set for release on April 4, the 50th anniversary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. assassination.