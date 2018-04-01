LeBron James to produce civil rights documentary airing on 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
LeBron James continues to make his mark off the court in Hollywood and as an activist
The interests of LeBron James go beyond the basketball court. He's always made that apparent with his ventures into Hollywood, launching his own media website in Uninterrupted, and he's never been afraid to be an activist on social issues. Recently, he announced his latest exploration into a world outside of basketball.
James is a producer on the civil rights documentary "Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America." The documentary includes interviews with former President Bill Clinton, Jesse Jackson, and Senator Corey Booker. James has an executive producer role with the documentary and commented on it to Deadline.
"We started Springhill to tell the stories we wanted in our community," James said. "It is an honor to partner with Stanley Nelson, who has been such an important voice and artist, on this documentary. There are more and more great productions – both fiction and nonfiction – telling our story. I am really proud of the role Springhill is playing in this moment and appreciate History giving us this opportunity."
The documentary is set for release on April 4, the 50th anniversary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. assassination.
-
MRI shows McCaw is 'structurally sound'
The Warriors received some positive news on Patrick McCaw following his scary fall Saturday...
-
How to watch Rockets vs. Spurs
The Rockets are already pushing another 12-game win streak
-
How to watch Thunder vs. Pelicans
Someone has to rebound in this matchup between the Thunder and Pelicans with playoff stakes...
-
How to watch 76ers vs. Hornets
The Hornets and 76ers are going in two very different directions on this Easter Sunday
-
NBA Saturday schedule, updates, news
We've got all the latest news from around the NBA on Saturday
-
NBA Sunday news, updates, schedule
We'll have updates on all the NBA news throughout the day