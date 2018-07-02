LeBron James to sign with Lakers: NBA Twitter reacts to King James taking his talents to L.A.
It wasn't entirely unexpected, but it's now official: LeBron James will be a Los Angeles Laker
LeBron to L.A. L.A. LeBron. L.A.-Bron. It's all happening.
News of LeBron James agreeing to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers surfaced on Sunday night, reshaping the NBA landscape and creating an appropriate seismic shockwave throughout the sports world.
LeBron leaving Cleveland wasn't exactly a surprise considering the way things have gone for him there in recent years, and the Lakers weren't exactly a shocking destination given LeBron's affinity for L.A. and the opportunity that the market presents for James.
Still, any major development surrounding LeBron, who is one of the best players to ever step on an NBA court, will elicit a strong response from basketball (and general) sports surveyors. NBA Twitter wasted no time in having some fun with James' westward relocation.
Many of the immediate reactions put a focus on the shifting of powers in the Eastern Conference. With LeBron in L.A., Kyrie Irving and the Celtics seem like clear favorites in the East, though the Philadelphia 76ers might not be far behind depending on how this offseason shakes out. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, might be left in shambles.
In the Western Conference, there should be a three-headed monster in the Warriors, Lakers and Rockets ... and that should be quite interesting to watch play out. LeBron's move seemingly does a decent job of putting his Finals streak in jeopardy.
With LeBron's free agency over and done with -- thankfully it was relatively quick and painless (except for Cavs fans) this time around -- it seems safe to assume there will be more shoes to drop in the coming days and weeks. The Lakers aren't done, and the rest of the NBA will need to react accordingly.
