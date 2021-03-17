On Tuesday, eight people were killed in shootings at spas in and around the Atlanta area. A suspect, Robert Long, was taken into custody and has been charged with eight counts murder. Six of those killed were Asian women. Authorities said on Wednesday that Long told them he was not racially motivated, but investigators have not yet ruled it out as a hate crime.

The incident has sparked a conversation regarding hate crimes against the Asian-American community and many have reacted with fear and concern regarding their own safety. Many around the nation have shown support and a pledge to help move the conversation and actions in a positive manner, to reduce the prejudice and make communities a safe space for all.

The NBA and WNBA have long been two leagues on the forefront of social awareness , conversations on race and actions against inequality in sports, the workplace and beyond.

Following the murders of the eight victims, players and teams sent their love, support, prayers and a pledge to do better to the victims, the victims' families and the communities hurt by these actions.

Here are some of their tweets: