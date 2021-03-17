On Tuesday, eight people were killed in shootings at spas in and around the Atlanta area. A suspect, Robert Long, was taken into custody and has been charged with eight counts murder. Six of those killed were Asian women. Authorities said on Wednesday that Long told them he was not racially motivated, but investigators have not yet ruled it out as a hate crime.
The incident has sparked a conversation regarding hate crimes against the Asian-American community and many have reacted with fear and concern regarding their own safety. Many around the nation have shown support and a pledge to help move the conversation and actions in a positive manner, to reduce the prejudice and make communities a safe space for all.
The NBA and WNBA have long been two leagues on the forefront of social awareness , conversations on race and actions against inequality in sports, the workplace and beyond.
Following the murders of the eight victims, players and teams sent their love, support, prayers and a pledge to do better to the victims, the victims' families and the communities hurt by these actions.
Here are some of their tweets:
We stand with @StopAAPIHate, @AAAJ_Atlanta, @cpacs and the entire Asian community in grief and solidarity over yesterday’s senseless and tragic acts of violence.#StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/Fd5cqCjOhT— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 17, 2021
Last night’s tragic events in Atlanta are part of a disturbing rise in violence and discrimination towards Asian Americans. Today and every day, we stand with the Asian community and condemn all acts of hate and racism. To learn more visit https://t.co/OBgYvw5lEh. #StopAsianHate— NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2021
Not trying to learn more about how it was a “bad day” for the murderer from the media. Tell me more about the victims and how they didn’t deserve this. Humanize them. Lets talk about their stories.— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2021
This is sooo heartbreaking...praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! ❤️#StopAsianHate #NOW https://t.co/Xm4ojbJALw— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2021
My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa. Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!! 🙏🏾❤️👑— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2021
SICK about what happened here in ATL yesterday, my Condolences go out to the family’s & loved ones who were affected by this tragedy😞 Nothing else needs to be said... I’m with you!❤️— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2021
STOP ASIAN HATE!!!!!!
Learn more, get involved, and to report incidents of AAPI hate crimes visit: https://t.co/orZYq5VpF3 pic.twitter.com/iwWjOOwxj0— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 17, 2021
It is on all of us to speak up & snuff out hate based violence. The current climate of animosity toward Asian Americans is idiotic and devastating. Just because a virus originated in a foreign country, we are going to blame people from that part of the world, denigrate them and— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 17, 2021
Sending love, support, and solidarity to the Asian community. We cannot accept hate in any form and must all do our part to be better people. #StopAsianHate— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) March 17, 2021
Love and support to my Asian brothers and sisters in a time all too many are living in fear due to hate.— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 17, 2021
I stand in solidarity with you.
We must work TOGETHER to end all forms of hate and bring unity.
#StopAsianHate
#StopAsianHate https://t.co/9mY6TMMieA— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 17, 2021
I CAN’T WRAP MY MIND AROUND A INDIVIDUAL FEELING THEY CAN GO AND TAKE THE LIVES OF INNOCENT PEOPLE. HATE IS REAL. IT’S SICK.— Justin Anderson (@JusAnderson1) March 17, 2021
☮️ ❤️&🙏🏽 TO ALL OF MY ASIAN FRIENDS AND EXTENDED FAMILY FOR ANY TRAUMA THIS BRINGS. I STAND WITH YOU. 😔