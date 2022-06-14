A LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card is set to hit the auction block later in June, and, according to CNN, it could break the record as the most expensive sports card ever to be sold.

"The card is a one-of-one, is completely unique and experts think it could challenge the all-time record paid for any trading card," Ken Goldin, the executive chairman and founder of Goldin Auctions, told CNN.

The Triple Logoman card features game-worn patches from James' time with every team he's played for in the NBA: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition, and massively driving up the price, is that this is the only card like this in existence.

The bidding for the Triple Logoman card will begin at $500,000, but Goldin estimates that the card could break the previous card sale price record of $6.6 million. That record belongs to a Honus Wagner T206 baseball card -- widely known as the most recognizable baseball card -- that was sold in 2021.

However, there are about 50 of those Wagner cards in existence.

The James card is the only one of its kind made by Panini, and it is one of five Triple Logoman cards in their 2020-21 "Flawless" collection. Still, it is the only one with the three game-worn patches.

These eye-opening prices are nothing new for cards that feature James. Back in July 2020, a 2003-04 James rookie card sold for $1.8 million. A year later, another James rookie card sold for $5.2 million.