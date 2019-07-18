LeBron James uses NBA 2K to get a head start playing with new Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins
The Lakers find a way to get together way before the team's first practice
LeBron James has yet to play a regular-season game with his newest Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, but he is getting practice in using NBA 2K.
Simulating game action with A.D. and Boogie using a video game is the next best thing to actually playing on the court with them.
James posted the videos of him clocking a couple of assists to the two new Lakers on his Instagram story, tagging them in his video. He captioned the first video, "doing some homework."
LeBron's video continues with him playing with Kyle Kuzma, who reposted LeBron's story saying, "don't give em a sneak peek bro." Kuzma averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season with Los Angeles.
Davis comes to the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans where he finished last season averaging 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Cousins, who previously teamed up with Davis in New Orleans, spent last season with the Golden State Warriors and averaged 16.3 points 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his first year back from a torn Achilles.
