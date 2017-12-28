LeBron James wants to see changes to NBA replay use after Christmas controversy

The Golden State Warriors' 99-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day was unfortunately marred by an officiating controversy in the closing minutes. As the league acknowledged in the Last 2 Minute report, LeBron James was indeed fouled by Kevin Durant on multiple drives to the basket late in the contest.

On the most egregious of the missed calls, LeBron lost the ball after driving to the basket. Initially, the ref said it was Cavaliers ball, but upon review, it was clear the ball went off of LeBron. But it was also clear that he had been fouled -- as the league later acknowledged. However, refs cannot call fouls retroactively through replay, and so the out of bounds call had to be overturned.

This is an issue that has come up before, but usually not on such a big stage. The unfortunate dilemma the refs were stuck in had many calling for a change to the replay rules. Now, LeBron James is among them.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Cavs' loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, LeBron said he believes refs should be allowed to call fouls during a review. Via Cleveland.com:

"I believe so," James said, when asked if officials should be able to assess a foul on a play that is being reviewed. Durant's block was reviewed to see who touched the ball last as it rolled out of bounds.

LeBron also discussed what frustrates him most about officiating, saying it bothers him when refs won't acknowledge that they made a mistake.

"I think for me the worst thing is when I actually go and talk to the ref and they say, 'It was nothing,'" James said. "Like I go over, 'You didn't see that?' 'No I didn't think it was anything. It was no call. No foul.' That's the worst for me. If he says, 'I missed that one' or 'maybe I wasn't in the right position,' but when you see the ref right there on the baseline looking at the whole play and you go up to him and he says there's no call multiple times in crunch time? That's the frustrating part.

It does feel like there should be some sort of change to the replay rules, as the refs are truly in a bad spot when they go to the monitor to review an out of bounds call and realize there was actually a clear foul that determined the result of the play. Even though everyone seeing the replay knows there was a foul, the refs have to pretend it didn't happen, which is quite odd.

Perhaps now that the league's best player is calling for a change, something might be done.