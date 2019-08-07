LeBron James will have a 'basketball double' in Space Jam 2
What's better than one LeBron? Two.
LeBron James is pretty good at basketball, and while the Lakers star probably has the right basketball skill-set for his role in the upcoming Space Jam 2, he will have a body double for the movie anyway. The four-time NBA MVP will be replaced by the body double in the basketball scenes in the movie, because even NBA stars need people to help them out here and there.
According to a press release from Warner Bros., they have hired actor Sheldon Bailey to act as James' "basketball double" for the upcoming hoops sequel.
Bailey is not new to the basketball world. The 6-foot-6 actor played basketball at Florida International before his film days. Bailey is also not new to LeBron. The actor played has actually been James' "basketball double" in several ad campaigns, including commercials going back to James' first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has also played a main character in NBA2K franchise.
View this post on Instagram
1st #LebronJames #commercial I ever did was 10 years ago for #Nike with #LilWayne @LilTunechi. He #pulledup in his #tourbus to do a couple scenes. "Hey Sheldon, how I do this"? (#Weezy voice) Then I showed him how to throw chalk like Lebron. 😆💭@KingJames #bodydouble #chronicles. #TBT
Bailey posted a photo on Instagram of his transformation to become the three-time NBA champion. The makeup team added tattoos and a beard to make the double believable.
Between the makeup and the editing, film producers will make it near impossible to tell which one is the real James and which is faux-James when Space Jam 2 drops in 2021.
