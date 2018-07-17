LeBron James will reportedly skip Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas next week

LeBron James, the superstar offseason acquisition for the Los Angeles Lakers, reportedly won't be in attendance at Gregg Popovich's first Team USA minicamp next week.

According to ESPN, James, who was in Vegas this past weekend to watch the Lakers in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, won't return to Sin City for the event. It's unclear why he won't attend, but it could be a foreshadowing of potentially skipping the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as he did in 2016 with the Games in Rio. It could also mean nothing.

Despite missing the 2016 Games, however, James said last year that he would consider a return to play for Popovich on Team USA in 2020 and that the respected coach's presence "factors a lot" in his ultimate decision.

James, who won an Olympic gold medal for Team USA in 2008 and 2012, was listed as one of 35 players included on a roster pool released by Team USA in April. From that pool, 12 players will be selected to compete in the 2019 World Cup and, later, for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Team USA's minicamp is slated to take place July 25-27 at UNLV's Mendenhall Center.