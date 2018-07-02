LeBron James will reportedly wear No. 23 with Lakers, and jersey sales are through the roof

As it turned out, we didn't have to wait long for LeBron James to make his decision. Less than 24 hours after the opening of NBA free agency, LeBron's agency put out a press release announcing that "The King" will be taking his talents to Staples Center to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

It doesn't take much explanation to realize that the best basketball player on Earth joining one of the most famous sports franchises of all time is an interesting and exciting move. And NBA fans apparently agree, as sales for LeBron's Lakers jersey are through the roof. LeBron will be sticking with the No. 23, according to a report from Darren Rovell. Via ESPN:

Preorders for new Lakers LeBron James jerseys were robust enough on Sunday night to give retailer Fanatics one of its top 10 sales days in terms of NBA gear sold, a spokesman for the company told ESPN. James will wear No. 23, the same number he wore in both of his Cleveland stops, league sources have told ESPN. In the first three hours of sales, there was a 600 percent spike compared to how his new Cavaliers jersey sold on the site on the day when he returned to Cleveland from Miami in July 2014. The top markets for sales of LeBron's Lakers jersey were Los Angeles, New York, Oakland/San Francisco and Cleveland.

This isn't too much of a surprise, considering LeBron is one of the most popular players and the Lakers are one of the most popular teams in the league. Put them together and you have a lot of excitement. Still, the extent to which people have already snapped up these jerseys is pretty amazing.

Plus, it's pretty interesting that one of the best markets was Cleveland. It shows how different the city is reacting to this move as compared to the first time LeBron left town back in 2010.