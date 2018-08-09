LeBron James will return to Cleveland when the Lakers play the Cavs on Nov. 21, report says
Unless the two teams somehow meet in the Finals, that will be LeBron's only game in Cleveland this season
It probably won't really set in until he actually gets out on the court, but LeBron James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers now. After his second stint with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, "The King" decided to take his talents to Southern California this summer, signing a four-year, $154M deal with the Lakers.
The new season, and LeBron's debut with the Lakers, is still over two months away, but with the schedule slowly being released we now know some major dates for his first season in L.A. For one, his first game will come on Oct. 18 on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. And now, we have the date for another headline game: LeBron's return to Cleveland. According to a report from Dave McMenamin, that league decided to get that big night out of the way pretty early. Via ESPN:
LeBron James will make his return to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21, league sources told ESPN.
With LeBron now playing in the Western Conference, his Lakers will only make one trip to Cleveland each season, which will put even more importance on this night. (Yes, technically they could meet in the Finals, but come on. Let's be realistic.)
Thanks to the title that he brought the Cavs in 2016, and the general sense of acceptance from people in Cleveland this summer, it should be a more welcome return for LeBron than it was during the 2010-11 season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kawhi thanks San Antonio and its fans
Leonard was characteristically quiet in the weeks following his move to Toronto
-
Twitter reacts to LeBron in Lakers uni
Yeah, it's going to be a while before this looks normal
-
NBA opener, Christmas, MLK schedule out
The NBA will give us the national TV schedule for a few marquee dates before unveiling the...
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Jahlil Okafor could thrive with Pelicans
On paper, Okafor doesn't fit with this team at all. Can he thrive in an offense that loves...
-
Magic unveil '90s pinstripe throwback
The Magic originally wore the uniform from 1994 to until 1998