LeBron James will return to Cleveland when the Lakers play the Cavs on Nov. 21, report says

It probably won't really set in until he actually gets out on the court, but LeBron James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers now. After his second stint with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, "The King" decided to take his talents to Southern California this summer, signing a four-year, $154M deal with the Lakers.

The new season, and LeBron's debut with the Lakers, is still over two months away, but with the schedule slowly being released we now know some major dates for his first season in L.A. For one, his first game will come on Oct. 18 on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. And now, we have the date for another headline game: LeBron's return to Cleveland. According to a report from Dave McMenamin, that league decided to get that big night out of the way pretty early. Via ESPN:

LeBron James will make his return to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21, league sources told ESPN.

With LeBron now playing in the Western Conference, his Lakers will only make one trip to Cleveland each season, which will put even more importance on this night. (Yes, technically they could meet in the Finals, but come on. Let's be realistic.)

Thanks to the title that he brought the Cavs in 2016, and the general sense of acceptance from people in Cleveland this summer, it should be a more welcome return for LeBron than it was during the 2010-11 season.