Marc Gasol is going to make LeBron James' life easier in a multitude of ways. Having a starting center that can shoot will space the floor on his drives and open up more opportunities for him and Anthony Davis to run pick-and-roll early in games. James loves high IQ players, and Gasol might be the smartest center in basketball. LeBron will be able to function a bit more off of the ball thanks to Gasol's passing. He's a defensive upgrade on JaVale McGee as well, but that's a touchy subject for James.

"Marc has my Defensive Player of the Year trophy at his house," LeBron joked on Spectrum Sports Net's Road Trippin' podcast. It's a gripe he's mentioned before, but one he'll happily put aside for the year after the Lakers added Gasol on a minimum-salary deal. James said that he's "always loved" Gasol, and cited his championship experience as a major addition for the Lakers.

Of course, there is another Gasol with championship experience available, and rumors have linked him and Los Angeles since free agency began. When asked whether Marc's older brother Pau would be returning to the Lakers, LeBron responded only by saying "we'll see." Pau has said publicly that he would be interested in one final season with the Lakers. That interest has likely intensified now that Marc has joined the team.

The Lakers have two empty roster spots and need another big man, but with the risks baked into a season played during a pandemic, spending on someone unlikely to be able to play real minutes when needed likely isn't palatable. The Lakers cannot spend above the $138.9 million apron for any reason, so every dollar must be allocated carefully.

The Gasol brothers have never played together in the NBA. If a chance to do so ever presented itself, it's only natural that it would come with the Lakers. Marc was drafted by the Lakers in 2007, but traded for Pau in 2008. Pau went on to win two championships in Los Angeles, a feat Marc will now attempt to match. LeBron is happy to have one on his side, but wouldn't rule out the idea of having both, either.