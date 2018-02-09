LeBron likes the new pieces Cavs brought in, wishes Isaiah Thomas well with Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were by far the busiest team on deadline day.

Pretty much everyone expected them to make some sort of move, but they went above and beyond, trading away five players and a first-round pick in three separate deals. Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade are gone, so too are Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye and Jae Crowder. In their place, the Cavs now have Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill.

Of course, the moves were made with one player in mind: LeBron James. So, what does "The King" think of all the Cavs' activity on deadline day?

"I like the pieces we have coming in," LeBron said on Friday morning. He also noted that the Cavs got younger and more athletic. Via ESPN:

"I think we became a younger team, more athletic. We added some more shooting as well. So, we'll have to see how it meshes," James said. "I like the pieces that we have coming in." "It's my job to get these guys integrated as fast as possible," James said Friday. "I know the coaching staff and [coach] T Lue is going to do it as well, but it's my job to get these guys on the same page with us where we want to accomplish what we want to do. I look forward to getting them here. ... All four of them are pretty smart guys, and it should be fun."

In addition, LeBron wished Isaiah Thomas well, and said he just wants the best for him. Thomas, who played just 15 games with the Cavs after being traded to Cleveland in the offseason, has not been himself after returning from a severe hip injury.

"I want Isaiah to get his bounce back, get his spring back, get healthy," James said. "You know, being out seven months is difficult for anybody. I just felt like he was playing behind the eight ball. ... I wish the best for him. In L.A. right now and his future, I want him to get that bounce back, get that spring back."

As for his good buddy Dwyane Wade, LeBron wasn't too worried about him. He said he knew Wade's heart was always in Miami.

"Me and D-Wade? It ain't tough," James laughed. "I see him all the time. I'm happy as hell for D-Wade. He gets to go back home. That's how it should be. I've always felt that's where his heart and his mind was. I think it's going to be great for him. "It wasn't tough. We're both 15 years in the league. We know how the business is. But more important, we know we see each other all the time anyway, so, 'get out of here, D-Wade,'" he joked.

LeBron may be excited about the possibilities the new arrivals bring right now, but only time will tell if the roster shakeup was enough to fix Cleveland's disappointing season, and, beyond that, to keep the kid from Akron in Ohio.