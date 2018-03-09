LeBron, Lonzo, Lillard among NBA players worth watching during the final stretch

The last time we discussed the most interesting players in the NBA, the season hadn't even started. Now that the playoff races (and the race to the bottom) are getting serious, let's take a look at who's worth paying attention to during this stretch run.

Thank goodness his ankle injury wasn't severe. I doubt he'll actually win MVP, but Draymond Green is right that Davis has done everything he possibly can to put himself in the conversation. The best part: The Pelicans have needed each and every one of his ridiculous performances in order to eke out wins. Their margin for error is miniscule.

Ball isn't the only Laker thriving lately, as they have won 18 of their last 26 games. He is undeniably the most exciting Laker, though, and he is making his early-season shooting struggles -- and the overreaction that followed -- seem irrelevant. My favorite part about his game is that his phenomenal basketball instincts show themselves on both ends. Some of his recent steals have been as unreal as his best passes.

He's not on this list just because he's LeBron. The Cavaliers are genuinely trying to figure out who they are with this new group, and, like the Pelicans with Davis, they need heroics from James in order to win. He had a classic fourth-quarter takeover in Denver on Wednesday, and there will likely be more of those.

LeBron James recorded the last 9 points to guide the @cavs on the road with 39 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST! #AllForOnepic.twitter.com/7e6ZaPCcNX — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2018

The man has a counter for everything defenses are throwing at him, and it is a pleasure to watch him operate with the ball in his hands. You already know that he has reached another level this season, and you saw him make the play of the year in Detroit a couple of nights ago.

Leonard's possible return to the Spurs "soon" will make them a must-watch team. After playing in just nine games this season, there is still a chance he could elevate them to being fringe championship contenders. There is also a chance they could fail to qualify for the playoffs in the crowded West.

The last two months have been the best stretch of Lillard's career. While he has never lacked for confidence, it is something else to see him demoralize opponents with deep 3s and fearless forays to the rim as regularly as he is doing it now. By the way, Portland's next nine opponents are the Warriors, Heat, Cavaliers, Pistons, Clippers, Rockets, Celtics, Thunder and Pelicans.

Damian Lillard’s BEST BUCKETS over the last 10 games!



Dame has averaged 35.4 PPG in his last 10 - the highest average over a 10-game span by any @trailblazers player in franchise history. #RipCitypic.twitter.com/OpPjwnSOzy — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2018

He is obviously a genius when it comes to passing, but that is far from the only mature part of his game. In order to compensate for his shaky jump shot, Simmons has had to come up with all sorts of tricks -- and become an expert at simply bullying smaller players -- in order to get where he needs to go. There is no one in the league quite like him.

Gratitude will make you happier. Let's take a second to be thankful that Embiid has played 84 regular-season games in his career and hasn't dealt with injuries this season. Already the best center in the league.

Their games are different, but Mitchell reminds me so much of a rookie Damian Lillard in terms of his attitude. You could tell back in November he was starting to figure out just how good he can be at this level, and now he knows Utah needs him to be a star. He has accepted this responsibility with enthusiasm and poise.

I'm a bit worried about Towns. He has played a ton of minutes, his team is flailing without Jimmy Butler and the ball doesn't always come his way when it is supposed to. It'd be a great story if he dominated for the next month, and the Wolves will be in trouble if he doesn't.

Holiday has been almost as responsible as Davis for the Pelicans' 10-game winning streak, averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and shooting 52.1 percent in that span. His minutes at shooting guard have made him more aggressive in general, and DeMarcus Cousins' absence has given him even more reason to look for his own shot. That he has done all this while remaining one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA is remarkable.

A week ago, Love told reporters he hopes to beat his original injury timetable (which would have him return in the last week of March). When he does return -- to a totally different roster than the last time he was healthy -- it will be interesting to see how he affects the team. The range of outcomes are not as wide as they are in San Antonio, but Cleveland could establish itself as the clear favorite in the East or it could have trouble figuring out a sensible rotation.

I'm concerned about Denver the same way I am with Minnesota. Coach Michael Malone is trying to integrate Paul Millsap at a tricky time, and the team has spent the whole season trying to outscore people rather than developing consistent defensive habits. Jokic is good enough to carry them through this, though, and his 36-point, 13-rebound, six-assist game against Cleveland should be a blueprint in terms of how assertive he must be.

Nikola Jokic filled up the stat sheet for the @nuggets with 36 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST!#MileHighBasketballpic.twitter.com/gpQargQNFL — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2018

I'm not sure if he'll ever have another stretch like he did in early January, but he is still getting buckets for a team that probably shouldn't even be in the playoff race. He has had a sensational season, and holding on to the eighth spot might make up for missing out on the All-Star Game.

How can you not love this story? Satoransky established himself as a starting-caliber point guard after John Wall got hurt, and he's the type of player who endears himself to his teammates by making them better and doing a little bit of everything.

Thomas has been better with the Lakers than he was with the Cavaliers, but there is still pressure on him to prove that he can be the sort of player he was in Boston before he becomes a free agent. Pay attention to how he's getting in the paint and finishing at the rim.

Parker's 3-point shooting has been there, and he provides much-needed playmaking when Antetokounmpo is on the bench. What really matters, though, is whether or not these two guys can make each other better when they're on the court together. If they don't appear to be a snug fit, then Milwaukee will be in a tough position when it comes to Parker's free agency.

VanVleet was undrafted because scouts thought he was too small, slow and unathletic, but has become a crucial part of the rotation for the team that is tops in the East right now. The Raptors rely on VanVleet to close most games, so it wasn't even all that surprising when he hit a game-winning jumper on national TV on Wednesday. Oh, and he has a clothing line. As Russell Westbrook would say, ahh, that's pretty interesting.

CLUTCH!



Fred VanVleet knocks down the corner jumper to seal it for the @Raptors!#WeTheNorthpic.twitter.com/XTKCXVjknm — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2018

As the Pacers star told CBS Sports' Bill Reiter on Thursday, he is at the top of opponents' scouting reports now. He is facing traps, double teams and the kind of pressure that the league's top scorers encounter every game. Indiana, a team many of us thought would tank this season, has a realistic shot of getting home-court advantage in the first round and advancing in the playoffs largely thanks to his breakout. In order to accomplish those goals, Oladipo will have to be sharp with his decision-making -- the Pacers won't often be able to overcome a 10-turnover game from him like they did on Monday against Milwaukee.

Even among those of us who were extremely optimistic about the Sixers, there was a sense that Saric might not complement Simmons. Thanks to Saric's improved shooting, clever passing and opportunistic playmaking, though, this has not been an issue at all. I love the way he competes, and there is a real argument that Philadelphia does not only have the Rookie of the Year on its roster, but the league's two most productive sophomores, too.

He is such a star in his role that I'm starting to think we should just think of him as a star in his own right. Adams might be the least selfish player in the league, and he does a thousand little things that help his team win. Oklahoma City is in a weird place without Andre Roberson, but you know exactly what Adams will bring every game.

I'm pretty sure he's the only player on this list who shot a combined 2-for-14 in his last two games, but that's totally cool with me. Jackson has been given an opportunity to stretch his game in the last couple of months, and he's (sometimes) showing why so many scouts were high on him this time last year.

Wade is at once the franchise player and a backup. He is in a great rhythm right now, but I do worry a bit about him commandeering the offense. Winslow has simply been playing out of his mind lately, even making some 3-pointers. If they both play at their peak in the playoffs, Miami could push the Raptors or Celtics in the first round.

"Changing of the point guards: How Dejounte Murray was built to succeed a legend." "Can Dejounte Murray be the next great Spur?" "Can the Spurs Build Another Star From the Ground Up?" In February, everybody was writing about the ascent of this second-year guard. Murray is interesting not only because he's the guy who unseated Tony Parker as a starter, but because he is nowhere close to a finished product. This is easily the most exciting young Spur since Leonard.

The better of the two young Murrays, he is a threat to erupt on offense on any given night. He is still a bit streaky -- and he hasn't looked all that great since Paul Millsap returned -- but I have my eye on him down the stretch. The Nuggets need him to be great if they're going to sneak into the playoffs.

His energy and athleticism have been on display since the All-Star break, which is nice because some Warriors fans were freaking out about him. Still one of the smartest minds in the game.

Golden State's stars don't bring much intrigue these days, but its role players are a different story. When Bell gets back from his sprained ankle, I'll be watching to see if he can separate himself from the Warriors' other options at center. They could really count on him when it matters.

The 25-year-old guard had to go to the G League to get his swagger back, and he's had some impressive performances for the Knicks, including back-to-back 26-point games after the All-Star break. Burke is splitting minutes with Emmanuel Mudiay and Frank Ntilikina on a team that is going nowhere, but if you happen to tune in to a New York game, look at the way he zips around the court.

OK, this is just to see if you're still paying attention. But seriously, did you know the Mavericks have a healthy-eating zealot on their roster? Collinsworth just put out two e-books! (If you'd prefer, you can replace him with James Harden or Stephen Curry here, but we're all spoiled by their brilliance so they won't be super interesting until they play against each other with a trip to the Finals on the line.)

You heard about what he did against Denver, right?

Every time the Clippers play, I am hoping he'll get in the game and do exactly that.