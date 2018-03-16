LeBron misses Kevin Love, says he's not used to playing without another All-Star

LeBron James is no stranger to leading questionable talent further than expected. The 2007 Cleveland Cavaliers team that he took to the NBA Finals is consistently mentioned as one of the worst supporting casts in league history.

But, over the past eight years or so, it's safe to say that LeBron has grown accustomed to playing alongside other All-Stars. First it was Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat, and then Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland. So it's no surprise that now, with Irving in Boston and Love injured, James wishes he had a running mate a little closer to his caliber.

"It's been a long time since I haven't played with another All-Star on my team," James said, via ESPN. "So, having [Love] out has been very challenging for all of us. Kev has a big usage rate on our team. He'll get the ball when things get tight, chaotic; we can throw it to him in the low post and get some things going."

After a jubilant first two games with a revamped roster following the trade deadline, the Cavs have struggled since the All-Star break and have lost three of their last four games. James has averaged 27.6 points, 9.4 assists and 9.1 rebounds in 37.2 minutes per game since Love went down with a broken hand on Jan. 30.

Love, a five-time All-Star including this season, is reportedly targeting a March 23 return. The Cavs, who have been to three straight NBA Finals, are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, just 3 1/2 games ahead of the eighth-place Heat.