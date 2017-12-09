LeBron not concerned with Cavs ending run of 13 wins: 'Streaks are meant to be broken'

LeBron James is no stranger to big winning streaks. When James was in Miami, he and the Heat set a franchise record with the then-second-longest winning streak in NBA history at 27 games. Recently with the Cavaliers, he had a chance to set a new franchise record with 14 straight wins.

However, the Pacers snapped their winning streak at 13 games. Despite their streak being put to an end, James and the Cavs don't seem too worried about it. Obviously they weren't happy with a loss, but Cleveland understands that in a long NBA season, losses happen sometimes. Streaks are born and streaks end, or as James put it, streaks are meant to be broken.

"Listen, that was a good streak," said James, who earlier in the week said he wouldn't start zeroing in on the string of success until it reached at least 25 games. "We never talked about it, we just played each game, executed each game. Streaks are meant to be broken, obviously. We came in, we knew this was going to be a tough game for us, they've been playing extremely well at home. But we gave ourselves a chance. That's all you can ask for. Best thing about this league is you always, most of the time, you've got another one less than 24 hours. We definitely have that."

It had to be disappointing for Cavs fans to see a chance at franchise history being made, but the turnaround Cleveland has made this season has to be far more satisfying. The Cavs started off the season 5-7 with one of the NBA's most dreadful defenses, but a turnaround on that end along with some shifting of roles in their rotation has turned them back into contenders.