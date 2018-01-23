LeBron offers heartfelt congratulations to himself for 30,000-point milestone

After bringing the Cleveland Cavaliers their first NBA title in 2016, LeBron James humblly declared, "I'm just a kid from Akron." Throughout the course of his career, however, he's also done some things that aren't so humble -- things like the Instagram post we saw on Tuesday.

In the limelight since adolescence, LeBron appears to be extremely aware of his roots and the legacy he has left not only on the NBA, but also on the game of basketball as a whole. He has affected countless fans and kids across the globe through his game and the way that he's conducted himself publicly.

So as he gets set to become the youngest player ever to reach the 30,000-point milestone, LeBron received a long, heartfelt Instagram post congratulating him on his latest achievement. Who was it from? Well, LeBron James.

"Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement tonight that you'll reach!" James wrote. "Only a handful has reach/seen it too and while I know it's never been a goal of yours from the beginning try(please try) to take a moment for yourself on how you've done it! The House you're about to be apart of has only 6 seats in it(as of now) but 1 more will be added and you should be very proud and honored to be invited inside. There's so many people to thank who has help this even become possible(so thank them all) and when u finally get your moment(alone) to yourself smile, look up to the higher skies and say THANK YOU! So with that said, Congrats again Young King 🤴🏾! 1 Love! #striveforgreatness🚀 #thekidfromakron👑."

One might think it's a big presumptuous for LeBron to congratulate himself on an achievement he hasn't even reached yet, but he needs only seven more points to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, KobeBryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and DirkNowitzki asthe only NBA players to ever score more than 30,000 points. His chances of scoring more than seven are pretty high, considering he's scored in double-digits in over 800 consecutive games.

Yes, it's a bit strange that LeBron wanted to be the first to congratulate LeBron on the milestone, but it is a significant achievement. And if he can stay relatively healthy for the rest of his career, there will be plenty more along the way.