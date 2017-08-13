LeBron on Charlottesville violence, Trump: 'Is this the direction our country is heading?'

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James weighed in on Saturday about the ongoing violence taking place in Charlottesville, Va., taking a shot at President Donald Trump and expressing his sadness in the process.

"It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville," James said while mocking Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

Our youth deserves better!! Flat out — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

The violence taking place in Charlottesville came as a part of white nationalism demonstrations, which led to a car-ramming incident which left dozens injured and one woman dead. Later that day, a police helicopter went down outside the city, killing two officers. For the latest coverage on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, make sure to follow CBS News.