LeBron on Charlottesville violence, Trump: 'Is this the direction our country is heading?'
James took to social media following ta chaotic weekend of violence in Charlottesville
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James weighed in on Saturday about the ongoing violence taking place in Charlottesville, Va., taking a shot at President Donald Trump and expressing his sadness in the process.
"It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville," James said while mocking Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.
The violence taking place in Charlottesville came as a part of white nationalism demonstrations, which led to a car-ramming incident which left dozens injured and one woman dead. Later that day, a police helicopter went down outside the city, killing two officers. For the latest coverage on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, make sure to follow CBS News.
-
Lonzo to boycott NBA 2K over image?
Ball immediately asked 2K to take the graphic down before they 'lose a customer'
-
DSJ says Knicks made him eat octopus
Smith Jr. did eat the octopus, but the Knicks ended up selecting Frenchman Frank Ntilikina
-
Report: Randolph could face NBA ban
Randolph was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles and charged with 'intent to sell'
-
K.D. issues apology for India comments
Durant said the Asian country was '20 years behind' in terms of knowledge, among other thi...
-
Parker could return in '4 or 5 months'
The veteran Spurs point guard tore his quad tendon during the playoffs last season
-
LaVar coming to BIG3 Sunday at Staples
If Ball makes a 4-pointer, Ice Cube has to buy Ball's AAU team Big Baller Brand sneakers
Add a Comment