LeBron on Charlottesville violence, Trump: 'Is this the direction our country is heading?'

James took to social media following ta chaotic weekend of violence in Charlottesville

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James weighed in on Saturday about the ongoing violence taking place in Charlottesville, Va., taking a shot at President Donald Trump and expressing his sadness in the process.

"It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville," James said while mocking Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

The violence taking place in Charlottesville came as a part of white nationalism demonstrations, which led to a car-ramming incident which left dozens injured and one woman dead. Later that day, a police helicopter went down outside the city, killing two officers. For the latest coverage on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, make sure to follow CBS News.

