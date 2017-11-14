LeBron praises the eventual return of Isaiah Thomas while possibly taking a jab at Kyrie

LeBron James has taken on a heavy workload this season. With injuries to so many key players it's left him a little stretched out in what he's able to do. Luckily, Isaiah Thomas will be returning soon to give him some relief on the offensive side of the ball.

James is excited for the return of Thomas. The Cleveland offense, while effective as always, just hasn't been able to outscore people the way they have in previous seasons. Thomas should be able to help them with that by not only being a great scorer himself, but with his ability to distribute the ball. Via Bleacher Report:

"It's been a while since I've had that clear-cut guy who can get guys involved but also score at the same time," James told B/R Mag. "But it's fine. It's something that our team will make an adjustment to."

Given all the social media drama, some might view his comments as subtle jab at Kyrie Irving, who left Cleveland for Boston this offseason. I don't buy it.

That said, although James is technically the point guard of the Cavs, he still needs more help. All the best players who run the show in their systems have someone to help them out. For James, the secondary scorer and his helper this season will be Thomas. Derrick Rose hasn't worked, Dwyane Wade is better in the second unit, and Jose Calderon is essentially non-existent. Cleveland needs a point guard next to James to share the load. They hope Thomas can be that guy for them.