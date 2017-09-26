LeBron reaffirms intentions on retiring in Cleveland, but leaves door open for exit

When LeBron James left the Miami Heat to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, he did so with the intention of remaining with the Cavs until he hung up his sneakers.

"They shouldn't be nervous at all," James told CNN to skeptical Cleveland fans at the time. "I plan on finishing my career back home. And, you know, that was a business decision."

Three years later, and with free agency again looming in 2018, James said at media day that his plans are still the same, despite rumored interest in leaving the Cavaliers for Los Angeles.

"It hasn't changed," said James, "and that's why I sit up here today still in this uniform, still ready to lead this franchise to a championship, put us in a position where we can be successful."

"Obviously, you guys know me. Any time I'm able to either be a free agent or my contract is ending, then I'll approach that when the summer comes," James said. "I won't ever cheat my teammates or cheat the fans or be in a situation where I'm worried or talking about free agency all year long, because I'm not going to give energy to something I can handle in the summertime when I should be focused on what I need to do on a day-to-day basis to help this franchise compete for a championship because that's what the front office wants."

James, as he has developed a habit of doing, remains non-committal about his future with the team other than the upcoming season. Sure, this approach might only generate more rumors about interest elsewhere, but it's his calling card. He has options, sure, but he says he's only concerned about 2017 with his Cavs.

"It's my obligation to go about it that way and when the summer comes, I will approach that," he said.