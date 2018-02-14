LeBron to produce 'House Party' reboot which he says 'is definitely not a reboot'

Part of the reason some people think Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James will head to Los Angeles as a free agent this summer is because it sets him up nicely for his post-basketball interests -- namely his involvement in the film industry.

This will only add fuel to the fire, as James' production company, SpringHill Entertainment, is producing a new version of the 1990 Kid 'n Play classic, "House Party," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The screenplay will be penned by "Atlanta" writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, and LeBron was sure to let everyone know that this is not a reboot.

"This is definitely not a reboot. It's an entirely new look for a classic movie," James said. "Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable."

Hmmm. "An entirely new look for a classic movie" is pretty much the definition of a reboot, but whatever you say, LeBron.

The success of "House Party" spawned sequels in 1991 and 1994, and the movies are a trademark of early 90s hip-hop culture. James' business partner, Maverick Carter, says that a cameo by James is not out of the realm of possibilities. Hopefully it involves LeBron donning a flat top and recreating the iconic Kid 'n Play dance sequence.

No expected release date has been announced, but James will surely let us know as the premiere approaches through his various social media channels.