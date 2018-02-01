LeBron-to-Warriors rumor: Durant doesn't buy it, but says 'crazy things' can happen

The report that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James could sign with the Golden State Warriors this offseason was met with equal amounts of disbelief and skepticism.

The idea that the greatest player of his generation would sign up with the team he's played against in the last three NBA Finals is hard to swallow, particularly given the fact that the Warriors would have to get rid of significant assets (most likely Klay Thompson or Draymond Green) to free up the necessary cap space.

Golden State forward Kevin Durant addressed the report on Thursday, and while he initially laughed and dismissed it, he certainly didn't close the door on LeBron being his future teammate.

"Bulls---. But, you know, in this league -- you know, just like, a couple years ago with me coming here, nobody would have thought that," Durant said. "It's part of me as a basketball player that's like, let's just worry about basketball, and then on the other side we know it's a business as well. A lot of crazy things have happened since I've been in the league. Years and years in the future, there's gonna be even crazier things that happen. I just want people to enjoy what really goes on in between the lines."

OK, so Durant didn't really come out and say that he doesn't believe that he and LeBron could play for the same team. If anything he used his shocking decision a couple years ago as an example of how unexpected moves can go down in the NBA.

Most likely, Durant just wanted to dismiss the rumors so that he can concentrate on the regular season, but he makes a good point. With all the trades and signings we've seen happen over the past few years, how could we possibly rule out LeBron James in a Warriors uniform?