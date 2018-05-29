Let's all watch 76ers big man Joel Embiid clown some poor guys on an outdoor court in Philadelphia
Embiid tossed the ball off a guy's face, then went up for a windmill
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers' season came to an end a few weeks ago, but the big man isn't taking much of a break from playing ball. He's recently been spotted at outdoor courts in Philadelphia, taking on whoever happens to be there. Of course, he's completely unstoppable, but recently he's taken to just absolutely clowning people.
As one poor guy learned over the weekend, that means being on the receiving end of an off-the-heezy, then watching Embiid windmill. Let's break down the tape.
Embiid drops the ball into the post, then his defender for some reason makes the interesting decision to leave THE NBA PLAYER to double team the guy down low. He doesn't get the steal, and the guy in the post spins baseline and makes his way towards the other side of the lane.
Was there a travel? Was it knocked out of his hands? It's hard to tell. Either way, he flings an unorthodox pass across the court back to Embiid. The All-Star pump fakes, takes a dribble, then bonks the ball off his defender's forehead, leaving his man momentarily confused.
Unfortunately, as soon as the defender realizes what's going on, Embiid is already launching into a windmill. Boom. Right on the guy's head. Big ups to the guy for going up to challenge a seven-foot NBA player on a dunk. That takes some courage.
Anyway, this was pretty fun, but the Sixers probably can't be thrilled that their best player is fooling around on outdoor courts with random folks. That seems like a recipe for disaster considering his injury history.
