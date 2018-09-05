LiAngelo Ball was convinced Lakers or Suns would draft him, believes off-court issues played role
Ball was arrested in China on shoplifting charges last year when he was with UCLA
As most draft analysts predicted, LiAngelo Ball -- the middle Ball brother -- went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. Ball himself, however, was expecting to be chosen, and was understandably quite upset when that turned out not to be the case. A recent episode of the family's reality show, Ball in the Family, revealed some of the behind the scenes drama that went down on draft night.
Ball was at his younger brother LaMelo's JBA League game on the night of the draft, and when the Los Angeles Lakers passed on him in the second round of the draft, he left his courtside seat in disappointment, and disappeared into a back room to watch the remainder of the draft.
"I was really hoping to be picked by the Lakers, but I seen that didn't happen," Ball said as the draft was going on. "So at this point, my best shot is to be picked at 59 by the Suns."
After the draft ended, a dismayed Ball reflected on not getting picked. He suggested that perhaps his off the court troubles -- he was arrested in China last year for shoplifting during a UCLA team trip -- may have played a role.
"It sucks I didn't get drafted tonight," Ball said. "I guess it was the way I played. I guess. Or the (expletive) I did off the court. At this point, I'm just … I'm good."
As we know now, Ball didn't even end up getting on a summer league team, and ended up spending the summer playing in the JBA alongside his younger brother. For now, his basketball future seems uncertain, though his family still believes he can make it all the way to the NBA. "He's going to make it to the league, he's going to make it," his older brother, Lonzo Ball said on the show. "For sure."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA offseason grades, player movement
Who's in and who's out for each team? We have all the player movement and grades right her...
-
Boris Diaw announces retirement
Diaw played 14 seasons with five different clubs, winning Most Improved Player in 2006 and...
-
Magic owner DeVos dies at age 92
DeVos owned the Magic since 1991
-
2018 WNBA Finals: Five things to know
The Finals will begin on Friday night in Seattle
-
LeBron, Serena back Nike's Kaepernick ad
James says 'I stand with Nike, all day, every day'
-
Steve Nash regrets not shooting more
Nash, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this week, never averaged more than 13.6 shots...