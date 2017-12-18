LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball offered roster spot by Globetrotters players: 'Forget Lithuania'

Well, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball officially have a backup plan if things don't work out in Lithuania.

Cheese Chisholm and Jet Rivers, two members of the Harlem Globetrotters, were asked by TMZ Sports about the Ball brothers recently signing with Lithuanian club Vytautus Prienai.

Chisholm: "I hope they have a great season, man. I hope they both average 20 [points per game] because it's good for the culture." TMZ Sports: And if it doesn't work out? Chisholm: Come to the Globetrotters! Yeah, either way. Or come here first. Forget Lithuania!

So this isn't exactly a formal offer from Globetrotters management, but at least LiAngelo and LaMelo know that they'd be welcomed by at least two of the team's players.

No potential NBA player has looked to use the Globetrotters as a stepping stone since Wilt Chamberlain, but if there's anyone who can make it happen, it's LaVar Ball. By some accounts the Ball brothers are in for a rude awakening in Lithuania, so perhaps having the Golbetrotters as a fallback isn't the worst thing in the world.