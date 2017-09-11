Like father, like son: Steph Curry says he wants to play at least 16 seasons like Dell

Stephen Curry isn't the first Curry to take the NBA by storm with his shooting. Curry's father, Dell Curry, was once one of the NBA's top shooters. Thanks to a jumper that aged like a fine wine, Dell Curry was able to play a long and successful career before retiring in 2002. He is now a commentator on the Hornets broadcast team.

Steph Curry admires the longevity in his father's game and that's something he wants to replicate in his career. Curry told the Charlotte Observer that he wants to at least match Curry's 16-year NBA career, and honestly it doesn't sound that crazy.

"When I came in the league, that's the only thing I did say -- I want to play 16 years just because my Dad did," Curry said. "I've always had an appreciation of what that meant. But now -- having done eight years and understanding the work that it takes and whatnot -- playing eight more years somewhere near the level I'm playing now would be solid."

Dell Curry entered the NBA at 22 years old. His son Steph entered at 21 so he does have a one-season advantage on his father and he's likely going to play far more minutes considering their roles. Dell Curry only played 30 minutes per game once while Steph Curry has only played less than 30 minutes per game once.

However, Steph's biggest advantage is in the modern game. Players are playing less back-to-backs, getting more rest, and NBA doctors have never been better. The idea of a 16-year career isn't insane in today's NBA even with the heavy load of minutes. As those around him retire years from now, don't be surprised if Curry manages to keep his career going well beyond his peak.