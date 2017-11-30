Lin to undergo season-long rehab in Canada “to rebuild my body from ground up”
In an Instagram message posted Thursday afternoon, Jeremy Lin announced that he’ll spend most of the season at a suburban Vancouver sports training institute, hoping to “rebuild my body from the ground up.”
The video showed Lin speaking to camera at the institute, Fortius Sport & Health in Burnaby, B.C. Fortius describes itself as “an integrated athlete development centre strengthened through philanthropy and focused on optimizing human performance for life.” Steve Nash has played a role in developing some of its programs.
Lin’s message to his fans was short and without much detail...
The Nets and IO have decided on a really comprehensive rehab program that will have me out here most of the season. The goal is to rebuild my body from the ground up, each and every muscle and joint, not just the patella tendon. I can't wait to get healthy. come back even stronger.
Lin also gave a shoutout to his teammates who pulled off a nice win Wednesday night vs. the Mavericks.
Go Nets and congrats on the boys great win in Dallas last night.
Lin of course injured himself on opening night in Indianapolis, suffering a ruptured patellar tendon, which required season-ending surgery. He has provided regular health updates on his social media accounts. No word yet from the Nets on the need for such a comprehensive rehab, why Fortius was chosen and what such a move could mean for the point guard’s long-term health.
Fortius has been used by other athletes who’ve suffered devastating injuries.
First word that Lin was in Burnaby was when an eagle-eyed Lin fan spotted him in a convenience store three days ago.
@JLin7 is in Burnaby,Canada?— Penny Lee (@penny10654) November 28, 2017
leftr1ght:@jlin7 brother I couldn't believe thats you and I didn't recognize u at first too.But I can kind of tell because your hairstyle.Before you leave the store I'm like "Jeremy Lin" and you didn't say anything. Shouldd ask for a pic dawg. Damnn! pic.twitter.com/aKcHmuQ63g
Expect Kenny Atkinson to get asked about it Friday at practice.
