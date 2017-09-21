LISTEN: Blazers' Damian Lillard shows off rapping skills with freestyle on radio show

Damian Lillard is extremely good at basketball. He's also extremely good at rapping.

Lillard, who released his first album, The Letter O, back in 2016, has made this clear numerous times before, but in case you needed further proof that he has skills on the mic, just listen to his latest freestyle:

Few things are more impressive than hearing people kill a freestyle. To be able to come up with those rhymes off the top of your head while staying on beat is just amazing. And yes, you heard that right, the Oakland native did name drop Stephen Curry.

Lillard performed the freestyle while appearing as a guest on Sway Calloway's radio show, "Sway In The Morning," on Thursday. During the show he also debuted a new single that features Lil Wayne, and discussed a number of topics, including Colin Kaepernick.

The Trail Blazers point guard recently announced on Twitter that his second album, Confirmed, will be released on Oct. 6.