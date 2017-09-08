LISTEN: Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball drops debut rap single 'Melo Ball 1'

Lonzo Ball's biggest debut in 2017 might be as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers later this fall, but the one-time UCLA standout is already making waves with his most recent debut ... behind the mic.

Ball dropped a new rap single on Thursday titled "Melo Ball 1" -- a tribute to his youngest brother's new signature sneaker -- in which he raps alongside Kenneth Paige about LaMelo, the family's Big Baller Brand business and, of course, basketball.

Here's an excerpt from Lonzo's new track:

See my little brother? He just doing him. You can check the 'Gram, he got a million fans.

Got his brothers, he don't need no friends. He's swagged out, he a walking gym

The boy's blessed, yeah heaven sent. Black Lamb, never paid the rent

Hopping out with the MB kicks, Got them cameras ready and they taking flicks

And here's the audio of the new single, which debuted in a small sample last week in the video reveal of LaMelo Ball's new sneakers: