LISTEN: Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball drops debut rap single 'Melo Ball 1'
The new track features bits about the family's Big Baller Brand and his younger brother, LaMelo
Lonzo Ball's biggest debut in 2017 might be as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers later this fall, but the one-time UCLA standout is already making waves with his most recent debut ... behind the mic.
Ball dropped a new rap single on Thursday titled "Melo Ball 1" -- a tribute to his youngest brother's new signature sneaker -- in which he raps alongside Kenneth Paige about LaMelo, the family's Big Baller Brand business and, of course, basketball.
Here's an excerpt from Lonzo's new track:
See my little brother? He just doing him. You can check the 'Gram, he got a million fans.
Got his brothers, he don't need no friends. He's swagged out, he a walking gym
The boy's blessed, yeah heaven sent. Black Lamb, never paid the rent
Hopping out with the MB kicks, Got them cameras ready and they taking flicks
And here's the audio of the new single, which debuted in a small sample last week in the video reveal of LaMelo Ball's new sneakers:
-
Wade wants to play for title contender
Wade is in the final year of his contract with the Bulls
-
Report: IT's hip may be more severe
IT, introduced as a member of the Cavs Thursday, may also be dealing with more than just a...
-
Payne has foot surgery, out 3-4 months
The Bulls acquired the guard from the Thunder at last season's trade deadline
-
How to measure success this season: West
The West is where more than 70 percent of the teams think of themselves as a lock to make the...
-
NBA offers players support in activism
Adam Silver and Michele Roberts co-signed the letter, which was sent to players ahead of training...
-
Crowder recounts trade with dying mom
Crowder recalls the moment he told his dying mother he'd been traded to the Cavs
Add a Comment