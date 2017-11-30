Listen: Lucas Hann Talks Clippers-Wolves on Locked on Wolves Podcast
Listen: Lucas Hann Talks Clippers-Wolves on Locked on Wolves Podcast
It isn’t Clipper-centric, but it’s close!
I had the opportunity tonight to have a really fun chat with Colton Molesky, host of the Locked on Timberwolves podcast, about the upcoming Clippers-Wolves match-ups, the Clippers season in general, and the overall state of the playoff race in the Western Conference.
It was a really fun chat—take a listen!
Check out the Locked On Wolves pod with star guest @LucasJHann of the Locked On Clippers podcast! We dive into plenty of Western Conference and Clippers story lines before diving into Timberwolves vs. Clippers https://t.co/7ctR9iWYaU— Colton Molesky (@CMolesky) December 1, 2017
