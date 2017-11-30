Listen: Lucas Hann Talks Clippers-Wolves on Locked on Wolves Podcast

It isn’t Clipper-centric, but it’s close!

I had the opportunity tonight to have a really fun chat with Colton Molesky, host of the Locked on Timberwolves podcast, about the upcoming Clippers-Wolves match-ups, the Clippers season in general, and the overall state of the playoff race in the Western Conference.

It was a really fun chat—take a listen!

