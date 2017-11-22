Listen to The HeadQuarters: Episode 73, brought to you by Tyrone Corbin

Yeah, we didn’t realize Ty Corbin played for the Raptors either.

This week Sean Woodley and John Gaudes discuss the Raptors 4-game winning streak, marvel at the growth of DeMar DeRozan, shit on the Celtics because someone has to, and answer listener questions. This episode is brought to you by Tyrone Corbin.

