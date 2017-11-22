Listen to The HeadQuarters: Episode 73, brought to you by Tyrone Corbin
Yeah, we didn’t realize Ty Corbin played for the Raptors either.
Welcome to The HeadQuarters!
This week Sean Woodley and John Gaudes discuss the Raptors 4-game winning streak, marvel at the growth of DeMar DeRozan, shit on the Celtics because someone has to, and answer listener questions. This episode is brought to you by Tyrone Corbin.
Listen at the BlogTalk Radio link below, or at this link. And please be sure to subscribe to ,rate and review the podcast on iTunes!
