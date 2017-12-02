LISTEN UP: Carroll, Dinwiddie, Atkinson discuss lackadaisical effort
LISTEN UP: Carroll, Dinwiddie, Atkinson discuss lackadaisical effort
-
A look at a cool Kings 3-point play
Temple finished 4 for 9 from 3-point land in the Kings' loss to the Bucks on Saturday nigh...
-
Cavs and Rose have had positive contact
The Cavaliers and Derrick Rose might soon reunite after his brief sabbatical from the team
-
Drummond fires back at Embiid
Andre Drummond responded to Joel Embiid as they continue their war of words
-
Davis out Saturday; Pels await update
Anthony Davis left Friday night's game with a pelvis injury
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 2: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Rivers fined $25K for comment to fan
Rivers yelled at a fan during the Clippers' Thursday night loss to the Utah Jazz