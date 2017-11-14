LISTEN UP! Nets fight but fall short to NBA’s hottest team
LISTEN UP! Nets fight but fall short to NBA’s hottest team
-
Kyrie gives shoes to members of military
Celtics point guard makes a special gesture after the team's 13th straight win
-
Winners and losers of LeBron-Knicks feud
Break out your scorecards, everyone
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the scores, updates and highlights from Tuesday night
-
LeBron sounds excited for return of IT
LeBron James is excited for what Isaiah Thomas can bring to the Cavaliers
-
Best NBA DFS lineups for Nov. 14
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
A hero emerges from LeBron-Knicks feud
Nobody was more here for LeBron's brewing feud with the Knicks