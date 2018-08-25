Lithuanian basketball team: LaVar Ball 'tried to destroy the club' with 'dying TV show'
BC Prienai fires back at LaVar Ball after his sons' infamous stint playing pro ball overseas
LaVar Ball has never been shy about calling out other people.
Now, the professional basketball team that employed his sons LaMelo and LiAngelo has called him out.
Almost exactly four months after Ball pulled his sons from BC Vytautas (Prienai), saying the family isn't going to "waste" any more of its time overseas, the team has targeted Ball, his company and his family in a press release backed by Vytautas coach Virjginijus Seskus. As reported by Jeff Goodman and Yahoo Sports, the team went as far as saying Big Baller Brand, LaVar's infamous and signature business, "tried to destroy the club" by focusing only on trying to "breathe life into their dying TV show."
The Balls, of course, have starred in Facebook Watch's "Ball in the Family," since 2017, broadcasting LaMelo and LiAngelo's attempts to play professionally in Lithuania. And it's apparent that BC Vytautas had little interest in the reality-TV affair, even if the team admitted to letting LaVar "think that [the Balls] are in charge of the club." They even suggested the Ball brothers, who saw limited playing time amid injuries and occasionally viral games, didn't have what it took to be part of their organization anyway.
"His boys were nowhere near the level of the LKL [Lithuanian Basketball Federation], let alone NBA, which [the] league obviously understands, seeing the draft outcome," Vytautas said in the release, as seen on Eurohoops.net. "And the most disappointing fact was that they had no inner drive to become better. And when they saw it was going nowhere, they started destroying the club, not paying out prize money to the Big Baller Brand tournament winners, etc."
The team's coach has since added that LaMelo is "lazy," as Yahoo Sports noted, and Vytautas concluded its press release by confirming the Balls are completely finished in their relationship with the team, complete with a final zinger:
"The club survived and that is the most important fact."
