Lizzo shoots her shot with Karl-Anthony Towns while sitting courtside at Timberwolves-Lakers game

The "new man on the Minnesota Vikings" line in Lizzo's hit "Truth Hurts" may soon change to the "new man on the Minnesota Timberwolves." During the Timberwolves game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Sunday, one player in particular caught the attention of singer and rapper, who was sitting courtside.

The eight-time Grammy nominated artist was being interviewed and professed her interest in Karl-Anthony Towns.

"Let me tell you something, both teams look great, I'm personally cheering for number 32," she said. "That's my baby."

When asked if she knew No. 32, Karl-Anthony Towns, she laughed and said, "Nope!"

Without missing a beat she gave us a remix to her hit song singing, "New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves."

The team tweeted out the video, giving a shout out to both Lizzo and KAT.

The Timberwolves' struggles continued with a 142-125 loss to the home team. Sorry Minnesota, but Lizzo said it best: the truth hurts.

Minnesota did have the lead over the No. 1 team in the Western Conference at one point, and tweeted, "This lead got us all feelin' good as hell," referencing a Lizzo lyric, along with a photo of her at the game.

This lead got us all feelin good as hell. pic.twitter.com/JP5YRQdMPY — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 9, 2019

The Timberwolves may not have ended the night the win, but their social media team sure did.

We still do not know who the "new man on the Minnesota Vikings" is from her hit "Truth Hurts," but if there is ever a song that mentions someone from the Timberwolves, I think we know who that will be referencing.