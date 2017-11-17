Locked on Clippers 11/17/2017—Previewing Clippers-Cavaliers with Chris Manning
A good conversation to get ready for tonight’s game
For today’s episode, the Locked on Clippers podcast had a special crossover edition with the Locked on Cavaliers podcast, and host Chris Manning. Chris is a good buddy of mine who not only hosts the sister podcast to my show, but is also editor-in-chief of Clips Nation’s sister site FearTheSword.com, which covers the Cavaliers for SBNation.
I hope you enjoy the show!
