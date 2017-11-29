Locked on Clippers 11/27/2017—Recent Victories and Potential Roster Changes
Locked on Clippers 11/27/2017—Recent Victories and Potential Roster Changes
A pre-Blake injury look at some of the ways the Clippers could address injuries at the guard positions.
While we wait for today’s podcast to finish uploading and posting, here’s Monday’s show, which I never got around to sharing on Clips Nation. I break down a couple of the Clippers’ wins from over the Thanksgiving long weekend, and talk about some options that the team has in terms of shoring up their guard positions—before we learned that Teodosic will be returning soon, and before the much bigger problem of Blake Griffin’s absence presented itself.
You can listen here, or in the player below. Hope you enjoy the podcast!
