Locked on Clippers 11/27/2017—Recent Victories and Potential Roster Moves

The Clippers are looking for their third straight win.

In today’s episode of the Locked on Clippers podcast, I looked at the Clippers’ last two victories within the scope of a current 5-game stretch against weak teams. A few more victories could help them turn their season around. I also briefly examined some possibilities for the Clippers to make roster upgrades at the guard positions with Patrick Beverley out for the season.

You can listen to the show using this link, or in the player below.