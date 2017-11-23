Locked On Denver Nuggets: Thanksgiving Summit with Eric Wedum and Tony Niehaus

Is Thanksgiving overrated?

In this weekend Summit episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I am joined by Eric Wedum of DLineCo and Tony Niehaus, DFS pro and contributor at Rotogrinders.com. The three of us bounce around several topics regarding the Nuggets and the NBA. Eric shares his thoughts on Denver's latest jersey and Tony shares his thoughts on the Nuggets' odds to make the playoffs. We also share a few hot takes about Thanksgiving.

