Locked on Hawks podcast: Cavs recap and more

Happy Friday! The Atlanta Hawks battled for 48 minutes before succumbing to the will of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday evening and we’re here to talk about it. Episode 297 of the Locked on Hawks podcast includes the following:

A ghastly first quarter on the defensive end

John Collins’ early exit with injury

Dennis Schröder’s abuse of Jose Calderon

Big games from Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli

