Locked on Hawks podcast: Cavs recap and more
Happy Friday, everyone.
Happy Friday! The Atlanta Hawks battled for 48 minutes before succumbing to the will of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday evening and we’re here to talk about it. Episode 297 of the Locked on Hawks podcast includes the following:
- A ghastly first quarter on the defensive end
- John Collins’ early exit with injury
- Dennis Schröder’s abuse of Jose Calderon
- Big games from Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli
- Much, much more
