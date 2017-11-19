Locked on Hawks podcast: Celtics recap and more
Happy Sunday, everybody. Let’s talk about the Hawks.
Greetings! The Atlanta Hawks battled for 48 minutes before succumbing to the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening and we’re here to talk about what transpired. Episode 288 of the Locked on Hawks podcast includes the following:
- A fantastic first quarter that ended up being short-lived
- Tyler Cavanaugh over Ersan Ilyasova
- The performance of John Collins
- Atlanta’s overall defensive effort
- Much, much more
If you enjoy what you hear on today’s broadcast, please do us a solid and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable (i.e. five-star) review. This program can also be found on Stitcher, Google Play and TuneIn Radio, as well as on our host site of Megaphone. Tell your friends about the podcast and be sure to check out the rest of the Locked On Podcast Network, which features a dedicated show about the Atlanta Falcons as well as every single NBA team.
