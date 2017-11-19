Locked on Hawks podcast: Celtics recap and more

Happy Sunday, everybody. Let’s talk about the Hawks.

Greetings! The Atlanta Hawks battled for 48 minutes before succumbing to the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening and we’re here to talk about what transpired. Episode 288 of the Locked on Hawks podcast includes the following:

A fantastic first quarter that ended up being short-lived

Tyler Cavanaugh over Ersan Ilyasova

The performance of John Collins

Atlanta’s overall defensive effort

Much, much more

