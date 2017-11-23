Locked on Hawks podcast: Clippers recap and more
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.
Good morning! The Atlanta Hawks are off, along with the rest of the NBA, on Thanksgiving but we’re here for a bit of basketball content. Episode 292 of the Locked on Hawks podcast includes the following:
- John Collins’ first start and how he looked
- DeAndre’ Bembry’s first extended minutes in quite some time
- Taurean Prince’s quick hook in the third
- Much, much more
