Locked on Hawks podcast: Clippers recap and more

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.

Good morning! The Atlanta Hawks are off, along with the rest of the NBA, on Thanksgiving but we’re here for a bit of basketball content. Episode 292 of the Locked on Hawks podcast includes the following:

John Collins’ first start and how he looked

DeAndre’ Bembry’s first extended minutes in quite some time

Taurean Prince’s quick hook in the third

Much, much more

If you enjoy what you hear on today’s podcast, please do us a solid and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable (i.e. five-star) review. This show can also be found on Stitcher, Google Play and TuneIn Radio, as well as on our host site of Megaphone. Tell your friends about the broadcast and be sure to check out the rest of the Locked On Podcast Network, which features a dedicated show about the Atlanta Falcons as well as every single NBA team.