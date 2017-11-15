Locked on Hawks podcast: Dennis Schröder, ESPN's RPM and more
Jeff Siegel joins us for Wednesday’s pod.
Greetings! The Atlanta Hawks are back in action this evening at Philips Arena but, before we get there, Jeff Siegel joins Episode 286 of the Locked on Hawks podcast for a breakdown of the following topics:
- What is Tyler Cavanaugh moving forward?
- Kent Bazemore’s performance on Sunday and how he has played this season
- ESPN’s RPM numbers are out and we break them down
- Dennis Schröder isn’t treated favorable by metrics and there is a reason for that
- Much, much more
