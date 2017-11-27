Locked on Hawks podcast: Holiday weekend recap and more
Happy Monday!
Good morning! It’s been a while but we’re back for Episode 293 of the Locked on Hawks podcast. After a wild week (and weekend?), topics for this particular show include the following:
- Catching up on quick news
- Atlanta was lights-out for three quarters on Friday
- What in the world happened on Saturday against the Raptors at home?
- Much, much more
