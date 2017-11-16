Locked on Hawks podcast: Kings recap and more
Locked on Hawks podcast: Kings recap and more
Well, this is different.
Good morning! The Atlanta Hawks experienced a new phenomenon on Wednesday night and Episode 287 of the Locked on Hawks podcast is here to break it down. Topics include the following:
- The Kings were very bad at basketball on Wednesday
- Luke Babbitt’s back
- G League assignments for Miles Plumlee and Nico Brussino
- Dewayne Dedmon had himself an evening
- Much, much more
