Locked on Hawks podcast: Kings recap and more

Well, this is different.

Good morning! The Atlanta Hawks experienced a new phenomenon on Wednesday night and Episode 287 of the Locked on Hawks podcast is here to break it down. Topics include the following:

The Kings were very bad at basketball on Wednesday

Luke Babbitt’s back

G League assignments for Miles Plumlee and Nico Brussino

Dewayne Dedmon had himself an evening

Much, much more

