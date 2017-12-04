Locked on Hawks podcast: Nets recap, attendance and more
Starting the week right.
Happy Monday! The most recent result for the Atlanta Hawks was a positive one and it is always nice to begin a week in that way. Episode 298 of the Locked on Hawks podcast is here to discuss that and more with the following topics in play:
- John Collins’ injury specifics and how they affect the Hawks
- Atlanta continues to make full use of the G League
- Miles Plumlee’s big game in Brooklyn
- Thoughts on the attendance at Philips Arena to this point
- Much, much more
