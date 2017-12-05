Locked on Hawks podcast: Nets rematch and more

That wasn’t pretty.

Good morning! Episode 299 of the Locked on Hawks podcast isn’t quite as positive as the previous episode, as the fortunes of the show were directly tied to that of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Alas, topics include the following:

A fun, high-scoring first quarter

A slower, more plodding second quarter

A disastrous third quarter

A run-of-the-mill fourth quarter

Much, much more

