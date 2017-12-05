Locked on Hawks podcast: Nets rematch and more
Locked on Hawks podcast: Nets rematch and more
That wasn’t pretty.
Good morning! Episode 299 of the Locked on Hawks podcast isn’t quite as positive as the previous episode, as the fortunes of the show were directly tied to that of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Alas, topics include the following:
- A fun, high-scoring first quarter
- A slower, more plodding second quarter
- A disastrous third quarter
- A run-of-the-mill fourth quarter
- Much, much more
If you enjoy what you hear on today’s show, please do us a solid and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable (i.e. five-star) review. This program can also be found on Stitcher, Google Play and TuneIn Radio, as well as on our host site of Megaphone. Tell your friends about the podcast and be sure to check out the rest of the Locked On Podcast Network, which features a dedicated show about the Atlanta Falcons as well as every single NBA team.
