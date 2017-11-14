Locked on Hawks podcast: Pelicans recap and more
Locked on Hawks podcast: Pelicans recap and more
Breaking down a nail-biter in New Orleans.
Good morning! The Atlanta Hawks are on their way home after a three-game whirlwind road trip but there is no rest for the weary. Episode 285 of the Locked on Hawks podcast is here and topics include the following:
- A brutal loss in New Orleans, despite the presence of positive signs
- Tyler Cavanaugh exploded on Monday evening
- Breaking down all the twists and turns in the final minutes
- Much, much more
If you enjoy what you hear on today’s broadcast, please do us a solid and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable (i.e. five-star) review. This show can also be found on Stitcher, Google Play and TuneIn Radio, as well as on our host site of Megaphone. Tell your friends about the program and be sure to check out the rest of the Locked On Podcast Network, which features a dedicated show about the Atlanta Falcons as well as every single NBA team.
-
LeBron takes another shot at Jackson
The Cavaliers superstar is not done with his Jackson trolling
-
LeBron, Kanter continue beef after game
LeBron James and Enes Kanter have a beef going in one of the weirder rivalries to form this...
-
WATCH: Kerr solves Rubik's Cube now
Steve Kerr decided to have some more fun after announcing the injury news with Stephen Cur...
-
LeBron gets into it with Knicks
LeBron collides with Knicks rookie and situation escalates from there
-
LeBron: Ball will be a 'really good PG'
LeBron James had high praise for Lonzo Ball after his triple-double record was broken
-
NBA Monday: LBJ takes on Knicks at MSG
Get all the scores and highlights from Monday's NBA games