Locked on Hawks podcast: Pistons recap and more
Happy Saturday!
Happy Saturday! The Atlanta Hawks were (finally) back in action on Friday night and, despite the negative result on the scoreboard, there were interesting takeaways to be had. Topics for Episode 283 of the Locked on Hawks podcast include the following:
- The second quarter was a mess but the Hawks came back with a strong effort.
- Kent Bazemore made a few huge plays down the stretch
- Another impressive performance from rookie John Collins
- Much, much more
