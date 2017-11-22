Locked on Hawks podcast: Pre-Thanksgiving ramblings
Let’s catch up on some things.
Good morning! Thanksgiving is on the way and we’re here for it. Yes, the Atlanta Hawks play another game before the holiday actually arrives but that won’t stop us from checking in on a number of topics. Episode 291 of the Locked on Hawks podcast includes the following:
- Breaking down the numbers for Atlanta to this point
- Some unfortunate news for Ersan Ilyasova
- A peak at the upcoming schedule
- Much, much more
