Locked on Hawks podcast: Pre-Thanksgiving ramblings

Let’s catch up on some things.

Good morning! Thanksgiving is on the way and we’re here for it. Yes, the Atlanta Hawks play another game before the holiday actually arrives but that won’t stop us from checking in on a number of topics. Episode 291 of the Locked on Hawks podcast includes the following:

Breaking down the numbers for Atlanta to this point

Some unfortunate news for Ersan Ilyasova

A peak at the upcoming schedule

Much, much more

If you enjoy what you hear on today’s show, please do us a solid and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable (i.e. five-star) review. This program can also be found on Stitcher, Google Play and TuneIn Radio, as well as on our host site of Megaphone. Tell your friends about the podcast and be sure to check out the rest of the Locked On Podcast Network, which features a dedicated show about the Atlanta Falcons as well as every single NBA team.